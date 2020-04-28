Lebanon protests turn violent over failing economy

Demonstrators in Lebanon, angered by the plunging currency and soaring prices, have clashed with security forces, in defiance of a lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic.

The rallies which started last October against Lebanon’s ailing economy have been worsened by the government’s failure to manage corruption and fix its political system, critics say.

Al Jazeeraâ€™s Victoria Gatenby reports.

