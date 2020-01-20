-
Lebanon: Rain cools down Beirut protests after weekend of violent clashes
After a weekend of violent clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces in the Lebanese capital, a rainy Monday cooled down Beirut protests.
Footage shows a small group of protesters close to the parliament building fences allegedly fortified with barbed electric wires.
According to the Lebanese Red Cross, hundreds of people were either hospitalized or treated during the weekend clashes.
Protests over economic stagnation and corruption have been taking place in Beirut since October 2019. The trigger was a raft of new taxes, also targeting WhatsApp calls, designed to tackle the country’s high public debt. The recent round of protests was sparked by a delay in the formation of a new government.
