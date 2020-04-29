-
Lebanon: Riots erupt in Tripoli after protester dies during anti-govt demonstration
Protests against the deteriorating economic conditions in Lebanon turned violent on Tuesday, after a demonstrator was killed in riots overnight in the Northern city of Tripoli.
Footage shows hundreds of protesters gathering outside banks were they proceeded to break the windows and set fires. Lebanese army personnel can also be seen patrolling the streets of the city after the riots.
“There were live bullets fired by the army. Which led to the martyrdom of one of the most prominent youths of the revolution in the ‘Light of Day’ yesterday. This led to the sabotage of the banks,” explained a protester at the scene.
Protests in the country broke out in October against government corruption, as Lebanon was facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with soaring unemployment and the local currency losing value against the dollar. The lockdown imposed to battle the spread of coronavirus has further aggravated the fledgeling Lebanese economy, prompting fresh protests.
