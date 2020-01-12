Lebanon: Risk of medicine shortage amid economic crisis

In Lebanon, the crisis with continuing protests and a deepening debt burden have pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy.

Many worry the economic situation could mean dire consequences for the healthcare sector.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Jamjoom reports from a cancer treatment centre in Beirut.

