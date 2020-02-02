-
Lebanon: Security forces dodge rocks hurled by protesters near US embassy
Security forces had to duck and cover to avoid being hit by rocks and stones thrown by protesters outside the US embassy in Aaoukar near Beirut on Sunday.
Protesters gathered outside the compound to demonstrate against US President Donald Trump’s proposed ‘deal of the century’ for Israel-Palestine.
Demonstrators were earlier seen jostling wire fencing blocking off the compound while others rallied with Communist flags and the flag of Palestine. Security forces were also seen gathered in the vicinity.
Video ID: 20200202-026
