Lebanon: Security forces fire tear gas at protesters ahead of confidence vote

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Security forces fired tear gas and used water cannons against anti-government demonstrators during the latest protest near the parliament building in Beirut, on Tuesday.

The protesters were rallying against the new Cabinet, which is expected to submit its new policy statement ahead of a vote of confidence, and attempting to block MPs route to the legislature.

Lebanon has been rocked by months of anti-government protests since autumn last year. Demonstrators have been calling for an end to the current political class that they consider corrupt and incompetent, amid Lebanon’s ongoing financial crisis.

Thirteen consecutive days of protests at the end of October already forced the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Video ID: 20200211-029

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200211-029

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly