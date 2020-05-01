Lebanon signs request for IMF assistance

Lebanon has officially signed a request for assistance from the International Monetary fund to help fix the country’s crippling financial problems.

It is one of the main parts of a sweeping economic plan the government says will help save Lebanon from bankruptcy.

But as Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut, that was not enough to satisfy angry protesters.

