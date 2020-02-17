-
Lebanon: Soleimani memorial pointing towards Israel unveiled near border
A memorial of the late Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani has been unveiled in the Maroun al-Ras region in footage from Monday.
Footage shows the memorial above a picturesque background, pointing into the distance.
Several local media outlets have referred to the memorial as a “statue,” but it seems to be 2D, purportedly made of wood. The memorial has been installed near the Lebanese-Israeli border, allegedly pointing towards Jerusalem, sparking concerns that Iran may have plans to “liberate” the city. The Palestinian flag can be seen behind the general who was killed by the US.
One resident said that the statue serves as “a challenge to the Israeli occupation,” as another said Soleimani “had been working to help the Palestinian and Iranian resistance, all his life, in the project to liberate Palestine. At the very least, this object was placed on the borders of Palestine, and it indicates the road that leads to Jerusalem.”
Tensions between the United States and Iran have risen amid the killing of Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad on January 3 and prompted Iranian missile fire on US positions in Iraq in retaliation.
