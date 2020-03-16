-
Lebanon state of emergency over coronavirus
Lebanon has declared a state of emergency in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus.
But the country is in the middle of an economic crisis and not everyone can afford to stay at home.
Doctors there say they are not ready to handle a health crisis as well.
Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr has this report from Beirut.
