Lebanon: Syrian volunteers aid Beirut clear-up following port explosions

A group of Syrian nationals living across Lebanon, gathered in Beirut on Monday to participate in the relief and service work for those affected by deadly the explosions which rocked the city’s port last week.

Syrians were seen being driven past the zone zero of the blast, gearing up in helmets and gloves, taking shovels and brooms to clean rubble and getting rid of debris and broken furniture.

“As Syrians in Lebanon, we feel that we are one people with the Lebanese. The Lebanese and the Syrian are one people who are obliged to help each other,” explained one of the volunteers.

“We worked at Gemmayzah and Mar Mikhael areas, helped with cleaning and aid distribution and facilitating medical matters. Eventually this is our duty, as we are brothers and one people,” he added.

One of Beirut’s resident also comment on how tight the bond between Lebanese and Syrian people is, dissipating alleged rumours of Syrian refugees not being welcomed by saying, “They are welcome here [Syrian people], they support us, and we support them, whether morally or financially or through their efforts. There is a lot of positive energy in Lebanon, especially from the Lebanese youth, the Syrian youth, and the Palestinian youth. This is a very important matter and we hope to see it always, because this is our only tool as Arab nations that could save us from our crises.”

Last week two blasts rocked Beirut’s port taking the lives of at least around 160 people and injured more than 6,000.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the Lebanese government’s resignation in a televised address on Monday afternoon.

