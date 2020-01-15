Lebanon: Tension in Beirut following clashes between police and protesters

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Footage filmed on Tuesday overnight, shows the aftermath of clashes that took place between riot police and anti-government demonstrators, who attacked several banks in West Beirut’s Hamra Street with stones and fireworks.

According to reports, the police fired tear gas to disperse protesters and conducted several arrests.

Earlier on Tuesday, protesters blocked major and minor roads with burning tyres in the Lebanese capital to denounce corruption, harsh living conditions and a delay in the formation of a government on the 90th day of anti-government demonstrations.

Lebanon has been swept with protests over economic stagnation and corruption. The trigger was a raft of new taxes, also targeting WhatsApp and Social Media calls, designed to tackle the country’s high public debt.

