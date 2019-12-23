Lebanon: thousands demonstrate against new Prime Minister Diab

Despite being in the job for a matter of days, there are already calls for Lebanon’s new PM Hassan Diab to step down. As a former government minister who replaced outgoing Saad al-Hariri last week, Diab is still believed to a member of the “ruling elite” and partly responsible for Lebanon’s worst financial crisis in decades. Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have turned out in the streets to call for his resignation.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en