Lebanon: “Time to act” – PM Diab presents new government to President Aoun
Lebanese Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, presented the new cabinet to President Michel Aoun with both signing the decree stating its formation at the presidential palace in Beirut on Tuesday.
Diab held a press conference after signing the decree, and saluted the revolution, to which he attributed the formation of the government.
“This is the government which represents the aspirations of the protesters countrywide during more than three months of rage, and it will work to fulfill their demands,” said Diab.
The new government has 20 ministers, including 6 women and a female minister for defense, for the first time in Lebanon.
One of the main challenges for the new government is to deal with ongoing protests against corruption and poverty as Lebanon is encountering the deepest economic, monetary and social crisis in its recent history.
In its latest rating to the country in Dec 2019, Fitch Ratings has downgraded Lebanon’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC’.
