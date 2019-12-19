Lebanon: University professor Diab set to become prime minister

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

University professor and former education minister Hassan Diab was asked to form Lebanon’s next government on Thursday.

Diab who was nominated for the role of prime minister by the Hezbollah movement was invited to the presidential palace where he was given the mandate by Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

“I will work hard to form a government as quickly as possible by consulting with former heads of government who will benefit from their opinions and advice and with the parliamentary blocs and other representatives,” said Diab afterwards in a press statement.

Saad Hariri, Lebanon’s former prime minister, resigned in October amid massive anti-government protests, which have swept the country over economic stagnation and corruption.

