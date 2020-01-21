Lebanon unrest: Protest tactics include public shaming

Lebanon’s anti-establishment movement is now in its fourth month.

Protesters have so far failed to topple the divided, sectarian leadership blamed for corruption and the worsening economy.

But they have managed to make some gains.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

