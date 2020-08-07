Lebanon: Volunteers and rescue workers gather for cleanup in Beirut

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Volunteers and rescue workers from the Red Cross began gathering in small groups in Beirut on Friday to assist cleanup efforts in the aftermath of Tuesday’s blasts.

Coordinators could be seen guiding people through the streets and into damaged apartments going through debris, collecting material as well as looking for survivors.

On Tuesday afternoon, powerful explosions rocked Beirut’s port, resulting in the deaths of at least 157 people and injuring more than 5,000, according to preliminary reports. Both figures are expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

The blasts are thought to have been caused by the still unexplained ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical material which was reportedly stored without precautionary measures at the port, according to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Results of an investigation into the causes of the incident are expected to be released in the upcoming days.

