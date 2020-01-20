-
Lebanon: Water cannon deployed as protesters try to reach parliament
Water cannon was deployed at anti-government protesters who were blocked by barricades as they were trying to reach the parliament building in Beirut on Sunday.
Roads were seen barricaded by fences, stopping protesters from advancing further, with demonstrators throwing projectiles at police and the guards responding with a water cannon, with smoke seen filling the streets.
According to reports, dozens of protesters were injured in the recent Beirut demonstration with hundreds being wounded in a similar protest the day before.
Lebanon has been swept with protests over economic stagnation and corruption since October 2019. People also protest against harsh living conditions and a delay in the formation of a government.
