Lebanon: ‘We will not despair’ – Beirut mayor as city starts clearing rubble after explosions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Beirut began clearing mountains of rubble on Wednesday, a day after several explosions hit the port area of the Lebanese capital killing at least 100 people, according to the Red Cross, and damaging buildings up to 10 kilometres (6 miles) away.

“A catastrophe, a huge earthquake hit all of Lebanon and hit Beirut, and this will cost billions of dollars to reconstruct. The economy will decline more and more, because there are businesses that have been completely affected today. To come back and take off again, they will need new investments. We will not despair,” said Jamal Itani, Mayor of Beirut.

Buildings, shops and houses were seen damaged, smoke were still billowing in the port and cars were found under piles of rubble in the aftermath of the blasts.

A warehouse storing tons of ammonium nitrate has emerged as a possible source of the explosions. Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a statement that 2,750 metric tons of the highly explosive material, which is typically used as an agricultural fertiliser, was sitting in a warehouse in the port “endangering the safety of citizens.”

Video ID: 20200805-016

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly