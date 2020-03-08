Share
Lebanon will default on its debt for the first time ever

3 hours ago

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab says his government will not make a debt payment of more than a billion dollars that is due on Monday.
Diab says Lebanon’s currency reserves are dangerously low – and people’s basic needs must be prioritised.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

