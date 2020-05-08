-
Lebanon: Worshippers attend prayers as mosques reopen with new rules
Worshippers attended Friday prayers at the Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, as the country re-opened its mosques and churches after weeks of COVID-19 lockdown.
People were seen respecting the new rules on social distancing and health checks.
Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmy warned that the number of worshippers should not exceed 30 percent of the capacity of each mosque or church.
“We have set several conditions and criteria in the Dar El-Fatwa statement that was issued two days ago. Thank God, as you have seen, there is a great commitment from the worshippers to these terms and conditions,” said Amin Al-Kurdi, Sheikh at Dar El-Fatwa, a government institution charged with issuing legal rulings.
Lebanon reported 796 novel coronavirus cases and 26 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
