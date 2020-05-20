Lebanon’s banking association rejects government’s economy plan

Lebanon’s leaders are struggling to find answers to the unprecedented economic crisis.

And stalled reforms are affecting its talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Now Lebanon’s banking association has rejected the government’s five-year rescue plan, instead putting forward its own proposal.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut, Lebanon.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Lebanon #EconomyCrisis