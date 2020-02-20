Lebanon’s cash crisis: Is the country heading for a default?

Is Lebanon heading for a debt default? As a major payment deadline approaches, we look at the causes of the country’s financial crisis. Also, which countries are doing the most to help the globe’s richest citizens hide and launder money? We talk to John Christensen, co-founder of the Tax Justice Network, which has just released its Financial Secrecy index. And we go hunting for black truffles with a French farmer in the Vaucluse region.

