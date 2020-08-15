-
Lebanon’s economy: Plundered by politics and banking elites | Counting the Cost
As the economic crisis deepens in Lebanon, many blame ties between a powerful banking industry and the political elite for the country’s bankruptcy.
Over 20 years, money flowed from citizens to enrich bankers. And as the currency crisis unfolded, they extinguished any hopes of a recovery by restricting access to money.
Also on Counting the Cost: US President Donald Trump wants to install his own man at the bank that will oversee Latin America’s recovery from the pandemic. It has split the continent and become a bitter issue.
Plus, Nigeria was ordered to pay up billions of dollars to a private gas company after failing to build a pipeline and breaching contract.
