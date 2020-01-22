Lebanon’s new government fails to convince protesters | DW News

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab has formed a new government after the Shi’ite group Hezbollah and its allies agreed on a cabinet that must urgently address an economic crisis. The heavily indebted state has been without an effective government since its prime minister quit as premier in October following protests. But demonstrators are still angry. DW’s Aya Ibrahim provides some analysis.

