Lebanon’s Tripoli port scrambles to fill in for blast ravaged-Beirut

Just over two weeks after the devastating blast that ravaged Beirut, providing aid and goods to the city’s population is a mammoth task in a country that imports more than 80% of its food. With the port of Beirut knocked out of service, the smaller hub of Tripoli, 80 kilometres up the coast, is scrambling to make up for the shortfall. A report by Clovis Casali, Abdallah Malkawi and Karim Yahiahoui.

