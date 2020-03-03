Lesbos migrant crisis: Thousands trying to reach Greek island

Greece has reinforced its sea and land borders to stop migrants crossing over after Turkey made good on its threat to allow refugees on its soil to head to Europe.

The Greek government says that it would suspend new asylum claims for a month.

Turkey is trying to pressure the European Union for help with its military operations in Syria.

Al Jazeera’s John Psarapolous reports from the Greek Island of Lesbos.

