Lesobos insecure due to lack of police protection and violent right-wing protesters

Member of European Parliament, Erik Marquardt is in Lesbos, Greece and experiences a wave of violence from right-wing protesters as migrants are waiting at the Turkish border in need of humanitarian aid that the police will not allow to operate.

