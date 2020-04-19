Lesotho deploys army to ‘restore peace and order’

Soldiers in Lesotho have returned to their barracks, hours after the country’s embattled prime minister ordered them to “restore peace and order”.

Police chiefs say Thomas Thabane was trying to intimidate them after they implicated him in the murder of his former wife.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller has more from Johannesburg, South Africa.

