Lesotho: Details of murder of PM’s wife begin to emerge

Lesotho’s first lady has appeared in court for her alleged role in the murder of her husband’s previous wife.

Maesaiah Thabane is charged with ordering the killing of Dipolelo (Lipolelo) Thabane in 2017.

She has been granted bail but appeared in court in the capital Maseru for a pre-trial hearing.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Maseru, Lesotho.

