Lesotho First Lady Maesaiah Thabene charged with murder | DW News

The first lady of Lesotho has been arrested on murder charges, over the killing of the first wife of her husband, Prime Minister Thomas Thabane. Lipolelo Thabane was gunned down outside her home in June 2017. Maesaiah Thabane appeared in front of judges on Wednesday just hours after she turned herself in to police. She’d been on the run since last month.

