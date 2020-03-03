Lesotho politics: Prime minister under pressure to resign

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is under renewed pressure to resign after appearing in court over the alleged murder of his estranged wife, Lipolelo Thabane.

Members of his party and the opposition want Thabane to step down before his planned retirement in July.

They say his departure will end the political instability that has crippled Lesotho as it struggles with widespread poverty and unemployment.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from the capital, Maseru.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Lesotho #ThomasThabane