Lesotho prime minister resigns after implication in wife’s murder

Lesotho is due to swear in Moeketsi Majoro, a successor to Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, a day after he stepped down.

Thabane’s resignation ended a months-long crisis after he was accused of involvement in the 2017 murder of his estranged wife.

Thabane’s move could mean him being formally charged for the killing.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports.

