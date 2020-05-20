-
Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted – full interview! – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 8 hours ago
-
Lesotho prime minister resigns after implication in wife’s murder - 8 hours ago
-
Coronavirus LIVE: Capt Tom Moore to be knighted after raising £33m (€37m) for health workers - 8 hours ago
-
Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen says no to ‘one country, two systems’ - 9 hours ago
-
CO2 emissions could fall 7 percent in 2020 due to Covid-19, study shows - 9 hours ago
-
Back to school: Europe battles with the complexity of education during a pandemic - 9 hours ago
-
Madrid prepares: Spanish capital looks forward to life after lockdown - 9 hours ago
-
Sanchez seeks extension: Spanish parliament to vote on extending state of alert - 9 hours ago
-
UK future fund: 280 million euro government startup investment scheme opens for applications - 9 hours ago
-
Palestinian President Abbas says accords with Israel, US are void - 9 hours ago
Lesotho prime minister resigns after implication in wife’s murder
Lesotho is due to swear in Moeketsi Majoro, a successor to Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, a day after he stepped down.
Thabane’s resignation ended a months-long crisis after he was accused of involvement in the 2017 murder of his estranged wife.
Thabane’s move could mean him being formally charged for the killing.
Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports.
