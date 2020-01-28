-
“Let”s stay friends” – special Brexit offer at Leave-supporting pub chain
JD Wetherspoon pub chain will discount a number of products from European suppliers to mark the UK’s departure from the EU at the end of the month.
The ‘Let’s stay friends’ promotion will see 60p knocked off foreign-owned brands for entirety of February. Beck’s, Peroni, Tyskie and Jameson are among selected alcoholic beverages.
The company’s media spokesperson Eddie Gershon spoke about the campaign in London’s Moon on the Mall pub on Monday.
“Wetherspoon’s as a company has always been known as a company supporting Brexit, but we also say we want to stay friends with our European partners,” said Gershon.
“Support their drinks, enjoy yourself and it’ll be cheaper as well.”
JD Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin gained a public profile for his vocal support of Brexit.
