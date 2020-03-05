Lewis Capaldi on conquering the world, famous Scots and getting Oasis back together

The last couple of years have seen the incredible rise of Lewis Capaldi, a young lad who grew up in a small town between Edinburgh and Glasgow while listening to Joe Cocker, Fleetwood Mac and Slipknot on the stereo. He started playing in small pubs when he was barely ten and indulged in a bit of busking. A phone recording on his SoundCloud account led him to be discovered and signed to a major label.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en