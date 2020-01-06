Liberia discontent: More anti-government protests expected

Liberia is bracing for another round of anti-government protests, the third since former football star George Weah took over as president.

Demonstrators accuse the government of corruption and abuse of power, allegations the government says are baseless.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from the Liberian capital, Monrovia.

