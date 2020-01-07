Liberian police fire tear gas, water cannon to clear protesters

Thousands of people have been out on the streets in Liberia, fed up with the poor state of its economy and President George Weah’s failure to take action on rampant corruption.

Liberian security forces pushed back against anti-government protesters who want the president to step down.

The Liberian economy has nosedived during Weah’s two years in office.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from the capital, Monrovia.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Liberia #Protests