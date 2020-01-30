Share
0 0 0 0

Liberia’s George Weah: Too many broken promises?

about 1 hour ago

Two years after Liberian President George Weah stormed to power on a promise to create jobs and battle corruption in a country where the majority of people live below the poverty line, frustration with his government is growing. Many accuse Weah of gross economic mismanagement – and also of reluctance to seek justice for the victims of the country’s bloody civil wars. We speak to Liberian activist and political analyst Ibrahim Al-bakri Nyei.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment