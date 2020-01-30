Liberia’s George Weah: Too many broken promises?

Two years after Liberian President George Weah stormed to power on a promise to create jobs and battle corruption in a country where the majority of people live below the poverty line, frustration with his government is growing. Many accuse Weah of gross economic mismanagement – and also of reluctance to seek justice for the victims of the country’s bloody civil wars. We speak to Liberian activist and political analyst Ibrahim Al-bakri Nyei.

