Libya: 1,500 gather to support GNA forces with seized armoured vehicles

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Around 1,500 protesters gathered in Martyr Square in Tripoli on Friday to show their support for the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and demonstrate against General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA).

Footage shows protesters clambering on armoured vehicles, allegedly produced in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as cars holding armed militants driving over what is purported to be the United Arab Emirates flag.

Fighting has been taking place around the Libyan capital since the LNA, which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the GNA in April. The conflict eventually settled into a stalemate.

At the Berlin conference on January 19, world leaders agreed on upholding a UN arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya.

Video ID: 20200201-014

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200201-014

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly