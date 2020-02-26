Libya: Are Haftar’s forces harbouring ‘the new ISIL’?

Since Libyan renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar began his offensive to take the capital Tripoli, he has courted the West by saying he is trying to rid the country of, in his words, “terrorists”.

But elements within Haftar’s forces have been accused of sharing an ideology similar to the al-Qaeda and the ISIL (ISIS) group.

And the Madkhalis fighters have also been accused of war crimes.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from Tripoli.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Libya