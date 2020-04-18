-
Libya: At least 2 dead after LNA forces shell Tripoli suburb
At least two people were killed, and several more injured, after Libyan National Army (LNA) forces shelled a district in the east of Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), on Friday.
Footage shows the aftermath of the attack, with cars and buildings showing signs of damage.
On Monday GNA forces wrestled control of three key cities on Libya’s Mediterranean coast, Surman, Sabratha, and al-Ajaylat, from the LNA.
Libya has been stuck in a conflict between the internationally-recognised GNA in Tripoli and the LNA which controls much of the country’s east.
The UN has appealed to both sides to stop fighting and allow humanitarian workers to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
