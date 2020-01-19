Libya: Benghazi residents hope for “united” country ahead of Berlin Libya conference

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents of Benghazi, a stronghold of General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), expressed their opinions about the upcoming Libya peace conference in Berlin, on Saturday.

One local commented that Libya “shouldn’t be divided,” hoping that “the politicians would do their best.”

Another local shared his hopes that, as the result of the upcoming conference, the international community would contribute to Libya’s “stability by stopping the flow of support to the extremist groups in the western region.”

He added that he hoped the conference would lead to “a government of national unity which may have an active role in the next stage.”

Haftar is expected to arrive in the German capital on Sunday in order to attend the peace conference, with the head of the GNA, Fayez al-Sarraj, also set to participate.

The event will be hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and attended by the presidents of Russia, Turkey, France, and the Republic of the Congo as well as the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

