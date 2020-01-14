Libya: Calm prevails in Tripoli as ceasefire in place from Sunday midnight

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Footage shows calm prevailing on the streets of the Salah al-Din area in southern Tripoli, as a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey came into effect after midnight (22:01 GMT) on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, the Libyan National Army (LNA) announced a “conditional” ceasefire in its operation to take Tripoli from the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), starting at 00:01 (22:01 GMT) on Sunday.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday, that LNA leader Khalifa Haftar left Moscow after hours of negotiations brokered by Russia and Turkey without signing an agreement aimed at formalising a tentative ceasefire with the GNA in the war-wracked country.

The agreement has already been signed by head of the United Nations-recognised GNA Fayez al-Sarraj.

