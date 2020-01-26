-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Libya: Christian migrants seek religious solace in Tripoli
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Saint Francis Catholic Church in Tripoli is offering something of a sanctuary for Christian migrants as they remain stranded in the war-torn country.
Footage filmed on Saturday shows migrants as they attended mass as well as gathered in the courtyard of Saint Francis church afterwards.
Michey Olusiahna, a migrant from Nigeria who is also a member of the church, told his story of being kidnapped and tortured by Libyan militias who asked for 11,000 euro ransom from his family.
Saint Francis church offers regular teaching of catechism for children and adults, psychosocial support for migrants and hosts offices of several international organisations, through which the community may ask for help.
Father George Bugeja, who caters for the spiritual needs of Catholics in Tripoli, was appointed coadjutor bishop of the Apostolic Vicariate of Tripoli by Pope Francis and received his episcopal ordination in 2015.
Tripoli has a Christian Catholic population of 6,000 people, primarily non-Libyans, from migrant backgrounds.
Video ID: 20200126-001
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200126-001
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly