Libya: Clashes erupt between forces loyal to GNA and LNA near Tripoli”s international airport
Violent clashes were reported between forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces near Tripoli’s international airport, on Sunday.
Footage shows soldiers backing the GNA forces firing with a tank as well as firearms, while clashes are ongoing.
“The enemy tried today to advance towards the al-Ramlah axis, but was repelled, and we are dealing with the last escaping remnants, and we are victorious, God willing,” said one of the fighters from the clash’s scene.
According to local media, a GNA spokesperson reported that the LNA ranks suffered losses in lives as the tensions escalated into the use of heavy artillery.
Fighting has been taking place around the Libyan capital since the LNA, which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the GNA in April 2019. The conflict eventually settled into a stalemate.
At the Berlin conference on January 19, world leaders agreed on upholding a UN arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya.
