Libya closes borders to protect weak health sector from COVID-19

Libya has not reported any cases of coronavirus, despite being surrounded by affected countries.

That is good news because the health sector in the capital, Tripoli, is already struggling after months of attacks by forces loyal to the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

It is hoped the country’s isolation may help it to reduce the coronavirus threat.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.

