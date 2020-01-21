Libya conflict: EU pushes to shore up ceasefire

European Union foreign ministers have agreed to look at ways to support a long-term ceasefire in Libya, but only if warring parties stuck to the tentative truce they agreed to earlier this month.

That truce has been shaky at best as rivals renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar fights the United Nations-recognised government for control of the capital, Tripoli.

The EU ministers also discussed a monitoring mission and ways to uphold a UN arms embargo.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

