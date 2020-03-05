Libya conflict: Post-shelling, flights resume at Tripoli airport

Libya’s conflict has forced flights to be redirected to Misrata after the only functioning airport in Tripoli was targeted on Monday.

Mitiga airport was hit by heavy shelling. Nearly 300 civilians have been killed by rockets or air raids since renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar began his campaign to seize the capital in April.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from Misrata.

