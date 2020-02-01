Libya conflict takes a toll on people’s mental health

In Libya, years of conflict since the fall of leader Muammar Gaddafi has scarred an entire generation.

Women and children, in particular, are struggling to cope with the loss of family members on the front lines. Many say they do not get the help they need.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Birtley reports from Misrata.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Libya #WomenHealth