Libya conflict: Turkey’s parliament votes on deploying troops

The Turkish parliament is expected to vote in the next few hours on a government motion to deploy troops to Libya.

Turkey says the forces will protect its rights in the Mediterranean and interests in Libya.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow explains from Ankara, while Mahmoud Abdelwahed from Tripoli and Sami Hamdi, the editor-in-chief of The International Interest, also share their views.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Turkey #Libya