Libya conflict: UN proposes ceasefire monitor

Libya’s renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar said he agreed with the terms of the ceasefire deal in Moscow, in spite of not signing it before he left Moscow.

Haftar’s forces have been fighting the United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord for control of the capital, Tripoli since April.

The UN has proposed a monitoring mission in Libya to make sure the ceasefire is not violated.

Haftar is expected to attend further talks in Berlin this weekend.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the United Nations.

